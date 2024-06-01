Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) PT Raised to $110.00

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) had its price target raised by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on OKTA. Bank of America upgraded shares of Okta from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a research note on Thursday. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.81.

Get Okta alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on OKTA

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OKTA opened at $88.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $14.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $97.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.34. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $605.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.25 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 11.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.84%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Okta will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Okta

In other news, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total value of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total transaction of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,119.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Okta by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Okta by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Okta by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Okta by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC increased its stake in Okta by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Free Report)

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.