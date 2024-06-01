O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) Shares Acquired by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DSM Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,379,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,920,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,926,000 after buying an additional 3,946 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,384 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $14,617,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Down 0.0 %

ORLY opened at $963.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,051.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,026.99. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $860.10 and a fifty-two week high of $1,169.11.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $9.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 145.86% and a net margin of 14.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 41.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares in the company, valued at $726,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $949.50, for a total value of $1,424,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,016,543.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 6,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,015.00, for a total value of $6,122,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,022.00 to $1,170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,255.00 to $1,275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,300.00 to $1,200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,234.00 to $1,212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,003.00 to $1,078.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, O’Reilly Automotive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,123.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.