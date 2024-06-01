Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 222 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,910 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IDXX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $512,190,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51,631.3% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 547,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,075,000 after purchasing an additional 546,775 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 689,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,661,000 after purchasing an additional 137,621 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 246,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,614,000 after buying an additional 78,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 225,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,353,000 after buying an additional 76,350 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Bruce L. Claflin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.80, for a total transaction of $108,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,068.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

IDXX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $655.00 to $570.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $580.38.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $496.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.11, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $507.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $525.37. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $372.50 and a 1-year high of $583.39.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $964.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $965.43 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

