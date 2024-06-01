Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 612 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $45.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1 year low of $37.36 and a 1 year high of $48.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

