Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Buys 71,430 Shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 113.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 134,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,430 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Permian Resources were worth $1,802,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PR. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 71,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Permian Resources by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Princeton Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Permian Resources by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Capital Management LLC now owns 71,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PR shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Permian Resources Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of PR stock opened at $16.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $12.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 4.32. Permian Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $18.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.06.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. Research analysts anticipate that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Insider Activity at Permian Resources

In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $1,067,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,605,279.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William M. Hickey III sold 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total value of $62,840,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,641,849 shares of company stock worth $512,849,598. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Permian Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.