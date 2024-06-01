Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,118 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Chunghwa Telecom were worth $1,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EWA LLC increased its stake in shares of Chunghwa Telecom by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. EWA LLC now owns 8,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. 2.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chunghwa Telecom alerts:

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CHT opened at $39.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.83. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.41 and a beta of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Chunghwa Telecom ( NYSE:CHT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter. Chunghwa Telecom had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 16.40%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CHT

About Chunghwa Telecom

(Free Report)

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunication services in Taiwan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business, Enterprise Business, International Business, and Others segments. The company offers local, domestic long distance, and international long distance fixed-line telephone services; mobile services such as prepaid and postpaid plans; broadband plans; and internet and data services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chunghwa Telecom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chunghwa Telecom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.