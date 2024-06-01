Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,625 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 262.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $130,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DFAU stock opened at $36.64 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $28.50 and a 52 week high of $37.05. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

