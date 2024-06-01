Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 16.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 5,907 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,673,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in First American Financial by 119.2% during the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 56,392 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after buying an additional 30,664 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 308,139 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,856,000 after acquiring an additional 30,579 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,563,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,988,000. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FAF stock opened at $55.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.75. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $49.55 and a one year high of $65.54.

First American Financial ( NYSE:FAF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.44%.

FAF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of First American Financial in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First American Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded First American Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.75.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

