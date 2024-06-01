Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,734 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 25,365 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $1,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSX. Team Hewins LLC purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $588,000. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 5,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $75.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.50. The company has a market cap of $110.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.77. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.35 and a fifty-two week high of $76.25.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 12.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 14,011 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.34, for a total value of $1,055,588.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,521,641.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,644 shares of company stock valued at $5,411,323. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BSX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $63.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.70.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

