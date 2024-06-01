Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.60 Million Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC trimmed its position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $1,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after buying an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,147,000. Boston Partners raised its position in L3Harris Technologies by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 813,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,343,000 after purchasing an additional 420,943 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 853,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,709,000 after purchasing an additional 296,654 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 15.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,459,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,187,000 after purchasing an additional 193,690 shares during the period. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,543 shares in the company, valued at $332,285.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.86, for a total transaction of $715,848.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,254 shares in the company, valued at $11,761,366.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Swanson bought 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $215.35 per share, with a total value of $269,187.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,285.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,655 shares of company stock valued at $15,105,191. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $224.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.50, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.30 and a 200-day moving average of $208.37. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $160.25 and a 1 year high of $225.90.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.32%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.80.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

