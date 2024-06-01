Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.61 Million Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of 3M by 89.9% in the 4th quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its position in 3M by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 907 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Vertical Research raised 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on 3M from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.55.

3M Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $100.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $71.12 and a fifty-two week high of $106.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.93.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently -22.01%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

