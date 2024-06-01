Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 15.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,373 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 134,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 234.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 12,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 8,582 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at about $533,000. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Nation Entertainment alerts:

Live Nation Entertainment Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of LYV stock opened at $93.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.83. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $107.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.63.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a return on equity of 90.67% and a net margin of 2.22%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on LYV. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $126.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $114.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.58.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In related news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 59,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Nation Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Nation Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.