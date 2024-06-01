Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Has $1.67 Million Stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FERG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 4th quarter worth about $988,852,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferguson by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,371,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,905,000 after buying an additional 735,270 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ferguson by 58.4% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,872,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,594,000 after acquiring an additional 690,643 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ferguson by 38.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,305,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,052,000 after acquiring an additional 365,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at $68,745,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Ferguson Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FERG opened at $205.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ferguson plc has a 12-month low of $143.62 and a 12-month high of $224.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $214.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.27.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.72 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Ferguson’s payout ratio is 36.74%.

Ferguson Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

Featured Articles

