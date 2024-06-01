Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Lowers Holdings in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,373 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 2,222 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $1,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Federal Signal by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,350,214 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,615,000 after acquiring an additional 31,807 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 30,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 338,073 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,944,000 after purchasing an additional 13,680 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $810,000. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the fourth quarter worth $3,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Price Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $92.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.08 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Federal Signal Co. has a 1-year low of $52.40 and a 1-year high of $92.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.05.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $424.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.58 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Signal Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Federal Signal’s payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, William Blair began coverage on Federal Signal in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

About Federal Signal

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

See Also

