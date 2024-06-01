Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Makes New Investment in VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BIZD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 109,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,807,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.26% of VanEck BDC Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BIZD. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 545.1% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,306,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,647 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck BDC Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,776,000. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in VanEck BDC Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,661,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 896,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck BDC Income ETF by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 160,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 98,256 shares during the last quarter.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of BIZD stock opened at $17.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.58. VanEck BDC Income ETF has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $17.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.39.

VanEck BDC Income ETF Profile

The VanEck BDC Income ETF (BIZD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US BDC companies whose principal business is to invest in, lend capital to, or provide services to privately held companies. BIZD was launched on Feb 12, 2013 and is managed by VanEck.

