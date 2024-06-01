Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Reduces Holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,193 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantum Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 23,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after buying an additional 9,308 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB bought a new stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $877,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,788,000. Phocas Financial Corp. purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,949,000. Finally, abrdn plc purchased a new stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the fourth quarter worth $4,204,000. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 40,712 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.50, for a total transaction of $2,707,348.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,845,548.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $874,591.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,700 shares in the company, valued at $1,978,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,325 shares of company stock valued at $6,504,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Stock Performance

Shares of ITCI opened at $67.24 on Friday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $84.89. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.79 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.41 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative net margin of 21.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.49%. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ITCI. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intra-Cellular Therapies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.17.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

