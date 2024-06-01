Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 10,172 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,172 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $48.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.46. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.05 and a fifty-two week high of $49.54.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.