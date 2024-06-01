Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 3,940 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 34.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,851,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,051,398,000 after acquiring an additional 134,869 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 8,278,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,723,913,000 after buying an additional 30,777 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,663,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,613,000 after buying an additional 132,306 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1,414.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 6,250,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,137,000 after acquiring an additional 5,837,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,893,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,286,000 after buying an additional 106,353 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VO opened at $244.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.33. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

