Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 7,223 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Free Report) by 23.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,223 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter valued at $69,178,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Encompass Health by 22.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,974,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,914,000 after buying an additional 724,544 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Encompass Health by 6.4% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,676,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,226,000 after buying an additional 342,512 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Encompass Health by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 515,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,409,000 after buying an additional 317,730 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,764,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,703,000 after acquiring an additional 190,860 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up from $85.00) on shares of Encompass Health in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Encompass Health from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Insider Transactions at Encompass Health

In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $850,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,861.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Encompass Health news, insider Elissa Joy Charbonneau sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $850,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,580,861.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Greg D. Carmichael bought 2,000 shares of Encompass Health stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $83.73 per share, for a total transaction of $167,460.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,427,596.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 69,519 shares of company stock valued at $5,816,091 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Encompass Health Price Performance

EHC opened at $86.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.67. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $57.55 and a 12-month high of $87.94. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 7.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Encompass Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.22%.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corporation provides post-acute healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provide medical, nursing, therapy, and ancillary services. The company provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient basis to patients who have experienced physical or cognitive disabilities or injuries due to medical conditions, such as strokes, hip fractures, and various debilitating neurological conditions.

