Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 745 Shares of AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,633 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 745 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AppFolio were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AppFolio during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of AppFolio by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in AppFolio by 894.0% during the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 32,354 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 29,099 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in AppFolio in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Institutional investors own 62.34% of the company’s stock.

Get AppFolio alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $241.00 price target on shares of AppFolio in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,605,146.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AppFolio news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.41, for a total transaction of $1,557,824.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,807.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 33,031 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,943. Company insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:APPF opened at $228.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $233.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.88. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.79. AppFolio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.49 and a twelve month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.66 million. AppFolio had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 13.51%. As a group, analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AppFolio Profile

(Free Report)

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APPF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.