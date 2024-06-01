Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 798 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lessened its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 798 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 94.9% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Align Technology during the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Align Technology in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology by 379.5% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 29.7% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Align Technology from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Align Technology from $333.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $375.00 price objective (up previously from $355.00) on shares of Align Technology in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $353.00.

Shares of ALGN opened at $257.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $293.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.40. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $997.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $971.97 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 14.15%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

