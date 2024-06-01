Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Sells 8,818 Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC decreased its position in shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,818 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in ChampionX were worth $1,779,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 19.4% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its position in ChampionX by 1.0% during the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 39,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in ChampionX by 4.1% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 13,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ChampionX by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of ChampionX by 37.6% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHX opened at $32.62 on Friday. ChampionX Co. has a 52 week low of $24.98 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.45.

ChampionX ( NASDAQ:CHX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. ChampionX had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The firm had revenue of $922.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.13 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ChampionX Co. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.65%.

Several research firms recently commented on CHX. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of ChampionX from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on ChampionX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on ChampionX from $39.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

In other news, insider William Jr. O’dell sold 27,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $978,408.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,928. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, artificial lift systems, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production Chemical Technologies, Production & Automation Technologies, Drilling Technologies, and Reservoir Chemical Technologies.

