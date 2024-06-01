Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,704,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $533.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $518.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $501.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $397.76 and a 52 week high of $551.82. The company has a market cap of $67.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

