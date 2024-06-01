Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,101 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Integer were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Integer by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $301,484,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Integer by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 863,938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $67,759,000 after acquiring an additional 97,851 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Integer by 497.0% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,343 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after purchasing an additional 446,508 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Integer by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 520,646 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $51,586,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Integer by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,936 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,941,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares during the period. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Integer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares in the company, valued at $320,682. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Integer news, VP Tommy P. Thomas sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $171,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,682. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James F. Hinrichs sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.44, for a total value of $1,175,791.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,424 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,994.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,415 shares of company stock worth $1,947,747. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Integer Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $121.19 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $69.40 and a 1-year high of $123.99. The company has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.12.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.02. Integer had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $414.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $412.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ITGR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Integer from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Integer in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Integer in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Integer from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Integer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.00.

Get Our Latest Report on Integer

Integer Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Integer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.