Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA) Senior Officer Sells C$37,957.26 in Stock

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer John Andrew Cormier sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total value of C$37,957.26.

John Andrew Cormier also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 24th, John Andrew Cormier sold 20,800 shares of Orla Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.64, for a total transaction of C$117,222.56.

On Wednesday, May 22nd, John Andrew Cormier sold 10,600 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.85, for a total transaction of C$62,010.00.

On Friday, May 17th, John Andrew Cormier sold 35,000 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.93, for a total transaction of C$207,438.00.

On Wednesday, March 27th, John Andrew Cormier sold 5,531 shares of Orla Mining stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.05, for a total transaction of C$27,931.55.

Orla Mining Stock Performance

Orla Mining stock opened at C$5.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.76, a current ratio of 5.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.25 and a beta of 1.59. Orla Mining Ltd. has a 1-year low of C$3.53 and a 1-year high of C$6.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$5.44 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.79.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Orla Mining ( TSE:OLA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C$0.02. Orla Mining had a negative return on equity of 5.47% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The business had revenue of C$85.70 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post 0.2246178 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TD Securities decreased their target price on Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Desjardins raised their target price on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$6.00 to C$6.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Orla Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.75 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$6.28.

About Orla Mining

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

