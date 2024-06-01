Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $21.38 and last traded at $21.18. Approximately 12,552,044 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 59,450,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.65.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.82. The stock has a market cap of $48.23 billion, a PE ratio of 180.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 2.76.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $634.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.88 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total value of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Peter Thiel sold 7,044,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $174,639,501.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,806,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,755,291,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.30, for a total value of $51,077.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 639,696 shares in the company, valued at $13,625,524.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,407,722 shares of company stock worth $414,449,200 over the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Garde Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 62.3% in the first quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 40,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,734 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 163,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after acquiring an additional 55,375 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,024,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Burney Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

Featured Stories

