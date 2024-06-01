Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Down 3.2%

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $297.00 and last traded at $297.18. 1,056,552 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 5,091,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $306.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Argus upped their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $336.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $322.78.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $292.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.75. The firm has a market cap of $95.49 billion, a PE ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total value of $16,082,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,659,063. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Josh D. Paul sold 1,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $294,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.04, for a total transaction of $16,082,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 174,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,659,063. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 279,947 shares of company stock worth $80,644,647. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 97,115 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $27,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 80,651 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $22,915,000 after acquiring an additional 15,725 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 43,706 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $12,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 284.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 137,656 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,112,000 after acquiring an additional 101,858 shares during the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

