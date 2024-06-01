Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Free Report) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,163 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Copart by 140.1% during the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 839,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,152,000 after purchasing an additional 490,091 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,820,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,192,000 after acquiring an additional 46,715 shares during the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $249,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Copart by 303.7% in the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 280,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,746,000 after acquiring an additional 211,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Team Hewins LLC bought a new stake in shares of Copart in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. 85.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CPRT shares. StockNews.com lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Copart from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Chairman A Jayson Adair sold 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $34,662,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 19,687,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,137,374,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 285,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.27, for a total value of $15,751,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CPRT stock opened at $53.06 on Friday. Copart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.99. The company has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Copart had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 33.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

