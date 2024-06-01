Parallel Advisors LLC Has $593,000 Stock Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,855 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,771,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,167 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 199,413 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Skopos Labs Inc. acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $362,000. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Up 2.1 %

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $66.15 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.83. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

Cognizant Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:CTSH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The information technology service provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 28.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, EVP Kathryn Diaz sold 900 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.06, for a total value of $69,354.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $640,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on CTSH. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

