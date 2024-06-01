PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Gap Up to $61.05

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $61.05, but opened at $62.77. PayPal shares last traded at $62.43, with a volume of 2,288,918 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PayPal from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

Get PayPal alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in PayPal during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 115.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sutton Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 443 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PayPal

(Get Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.