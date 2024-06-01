PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Up 2.8%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $63.23 and last traded at $62.73. Approximately 4,570,121 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 15,245,596 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. New Street Research assumed coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Stephens upped their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $65.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of PayPal

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 1.9% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 76.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 44,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 19,257 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in PayPal by 229.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 205,295 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $13,753,000 after buying an additional 143,046 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $1,240,000. Finally, Redwood Grove Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 6.0% in the first quarter. Redwood Grove Capital LLC now owns 178,940 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

