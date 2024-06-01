Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Trading Down 5.3%

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.79 and last traded at $8.79. 116 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pharming Group in a research note on Friday.

Pharming Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.09.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $55.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.43 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 4.61%. On average, research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharming Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 17,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group Company Profile

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

Further Reading

