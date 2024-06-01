PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,737 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $3,541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PPL. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PPL in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,605,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 239.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,128,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,789,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208,081 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,269,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,282 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPL by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,390,818 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $339,048,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,726 shares during the period. 76.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PPL alerts:

PPL Stock Performance

Shares of PPL opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.92 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. PPL Co. has a 12 month low of $22.20 and a 12 month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

PPL Dividend Announcement

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. PPL’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of PPL from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of PPL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PPL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PPL

About PPL

(Free Report)

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.