Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Stock Price Up 0.5%

Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $162.53 and last traded at $162.52. Approximately 749,452 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 6,566,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $161.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a market cap of $388.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $162.00 and its 200-day moving average is $156.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $1.0065 per share. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.85%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 9,149 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.72, for a total transaction of $1,534,470.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,168,451.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total transaction of $122,693.36. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 155,320 shares of company stock valued at $25,535,744. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Procter & Gamble

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motiv8 Investments LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Motiv8 Investments LLC now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Peninsula Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $219,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,438,000. Alexander Labrunerie & CO. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $1,654,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 33,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

See Also

