ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Short Interest Down 12.9% in May

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,670,000 shares, a decrease of 12.9% from the April 30th total of 5,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACDC opened at $9.62 on Friday. ProFrac has a one year low of $6.46 and a one year high of $14.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.23). ProFrac had a negative net margin of 5.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $489.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.17 million. Analysts forecast that ProFrac will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ACDC. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of ProFrac from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ProFrac from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Farris Wilks acquired 330,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.08 per share, with a total value of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProFrac news, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc purchased 194,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $1,804,598.08. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 74,935,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $695,396,855.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Farris Wilks purchased 330,000 shares of ProFrac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.08 per share, for a total transaction of $7,286,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,541,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,292,595,083.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 964,678 shares of company stock worth $13,268,657. Corporate insiders own 2.93% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ACDC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ProFrac by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,265 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of ProFrac by 56.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in ProFrac by 34.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 116,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 30,085 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in ProFrac by 712.8% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 149,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 130,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProFrac during the fourth quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

