Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) Stake Boosted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,979 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Quaker Chemical were worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,461 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 25.7% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 328,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,160,000 after purchasing an additional 67,195 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quaker Chemical in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $29,226,000. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank acquired a new position in Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter valued at $1,670,000. 77.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have commented on KWR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $220.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Quaker Chemical from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

Quaker Chemical Stock Performance

Shares of KWR stock opened at $181.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.60, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Quaker Chemical Co. has a fifty-two week low of $138.67 and a fifty-two week high of $221.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $191.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $194.45.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $469.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.53 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 10.35% and a net margin of 6.16%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quaker Chemical declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Quaker Chemical Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 27.70%.

About Quaker Chemical

Quaker Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets various formulated specialty chemical products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die-cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

