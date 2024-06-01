Quaker Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Quaker Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,846 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Sar Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,014,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,602,227 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $922,265,000 after purchasing an additional 54,259 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,344,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Alphabet by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 5,510,578 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $769,773,000 after purchasing an additional 366,921 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Argus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Alphabet from $141.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.57.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.2 %

GOOGL stock opened at $172.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.35 and a 12-month high of $178.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $163.41 and its 200 day moving average is $148.18.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Alphabet news, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.49, for a total transaction of $93,086.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,903,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total transaction of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 205,835 shares of company stock worth $31,165,165. Insiders own 11.55% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

