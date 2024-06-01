Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Bought by TFO Wealth Partners LLC

TFO Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) by 36,985.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,596 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,350,810 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,067,264,000 after acquiring an additional 110,877 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,605,471 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,288,000 after buying an additional 177,299 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,371,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $344,257,000 after buying an additional 62,045 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 1,114,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $180,233,000 after buying an additional 142,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,301,000. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on RGA shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $223.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.50.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America stock opened at $209.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.21 and a 200 day moving average of $178.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.88. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $135.07 and a fifty-two week high of $213.21.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.55 by $1.47. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 20.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.42%.

Insider Activity at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Reinsurance Group of America news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,966 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.88, for a total transaction of $542,422.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,061,521.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,641 shares of company stock worth $1,254,877. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

Featured Articles

