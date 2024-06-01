ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 57.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,107 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 212,866 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.11% of ResMed worth $26,682,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the third quarter worth $32,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in ResMed by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ResMed during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RMD opened at $206.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $201.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.30. ResMed Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.24 and a 12-month high of $229.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.49%.

In other ResMed news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,815,214.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Karen Drexler sold 425 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.92, for a total transaction of $91,341.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,446 shares in the company, valued at $1,815,214.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,549 shares of company stock valued at $3,363,375 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on RMD. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on ResMed from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on ResMed from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on ResMed from $224.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.80.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

