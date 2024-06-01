Richard Brandon Asbill Sells 696 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) General Counsel Richard Brandon Asbill sold 696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.40, for a total value of $14,198.40. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 26,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,883.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BAND opened at $20.13 on Friday. Bandwidth Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.34 and a 12-month high of $25.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.08). Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 2.49%. On average, analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bandwidth by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,536,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,048,000 after purchasing an additional 16,181 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 341,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 46,342 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 43,675 shares in the last quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,079,000. Finally, Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 216,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Bandwidth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Bandwidth from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Bandwidth from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

