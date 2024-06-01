Royal Bank of Canada (RY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.03 on August 23rd

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Free Report) (TSE:RY) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02.

Royal Bank of Canada has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years. Royal Bank of Canada has a dividend payout ratio of 45.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Royal Bank of Canada to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE RY opened at $109.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.85. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $109.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.10 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on RY. StockNews.com raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.67.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on RY

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.