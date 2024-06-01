Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Price Target Increased to C$161.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Free Report) (NYSE:RY) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$154.00 to C$161.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on RY. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$142.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from C$140.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$156.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$135.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$148.00 to C$153.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$143.38.

Royal Bank of Canada Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of RY stock opened at C$148.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$138.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$133.22. Royal Bank of Canada has a 52 week low of C$107.92 and a 52 week high of C$149.22. The company has a market cap of C$210.06 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY – Get Free Report) (NYSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.79 by C$0.06. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 28.61% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business had revenue of C$13.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$13.65 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 11.1525292 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 51.54%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

See Also

