Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Cut to $300.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $345.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CRM. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $275.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Up 7.6 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $193.68 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $281.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $275.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, COO Brian Millham sold 24,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.08, for a total transaction of $7,386,762.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.97, for a total transaction of $4,574,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,221,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,032,058,995.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,762,331,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Salesforce by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,708,615 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,607,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,935,973 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 1,254.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,483,670 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $916,693,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,512 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter valued at about $910,220,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.