Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target Lowered to $300.00 at Evercore ISI

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from $330.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 27.92% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.79.

Salesforce Price Performance

CRM stock opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71. The stock has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.59.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total value of $1,130,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares in the company, valued at $31,170,076.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Salesforce

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Salesforce by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after acquiring an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,499,630 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $506,875,000 after purchasing an additional 804,634 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

