Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) PT Lowered to $315.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) had its target price cut by Wedbush from $325.00 to $315.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the CRM provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on Salesforce from $345.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

NYSE:CRM opened at $234.52 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.59. Salesforce has a 12 month low of $193.68 and a 12 month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 2,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.15, for a total transaction of $662,388.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,599,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Americana Partners LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the third quarter worth approximately $413,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 31.6% during the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 25,479 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.5% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,077 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 34,837 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $7,064,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

