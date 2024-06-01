Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $9.86-9.94 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.80. The company issued revenue guidance of $37.70-38.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.05 billion. Salesforce also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 9.860-9.940 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CRM. StockNews.com cut shares of Salesforce from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $290.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Salesforce stock opened at $234.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $227.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.18, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its 200 day moving average is $275.59. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Salesforce will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.60, for a total value of $1,258,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,429,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.25, for a total transaction of $4,563,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,266,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,231,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock valued at $182,912,726. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

