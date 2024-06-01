Sanford C. Bernstein Increases Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) Price Target to $234.00

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by stock analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $231.00 to $234.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underperform” rating on the CRM provider’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 0.22% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Salesforce from $335.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Salesforce from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Salesforce from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $292.79.

Shares of CRM opened at $234.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $281.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $275.59. Salesforce has a twelve month low of $193.68 and a twelve month high of $318.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.02 billion, a PE ratio of 42.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.30.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Salesforce will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,688,171,467.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.26, for a total transaction of $1,130,892.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,170,076.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.66, for a total transaction of $3,249,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,407,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,171,467.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 638,070 shares of company stock worth $182,912,726. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in Salesforce by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 10,504 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 10,377 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,730,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 353 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Salesforce by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prentice Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,294 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

