Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) Shares Purchased by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,134 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,670.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,298,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,397,000 after buying an additional 4,208,425 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after buying an additional 2,363,488 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,820,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,351,000 after buying an additional 2,206,210 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Management Group acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $23,755,000. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $18,751,000.

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $45.34 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $43.05 and a 1-year high of $47.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.66.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

