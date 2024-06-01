Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 622,306 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 148,957 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $23,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 172.5% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,193 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $72,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,599 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,489,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $55,969,000 after buying an additional 600,875 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,220,303 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after buying an additional 475,973 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $128,325,000 after buying an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $64,830,000 after acquiring an additional 366,958 shares during the period. 99.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sensata Technologies news, Director Ali John Mirshekari acquired 73,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $39.17 per share, for a total transaction of $2,864,776.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,864,776.29. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Sensata Technologies from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sensata Technologies in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.78.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $41.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.94. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $30.56 and a 1-year high of $47.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -375.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.32.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.35% and a positive return on equity of 17.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is -436.32%.

About Sensata Technologies

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

