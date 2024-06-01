SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $35.00 to $22.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on SentinelOne from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $25.04.

SentinelOne Price Performance

S opened at $16.83 on Friday. SentinelOne has a 1 year low of $12.43 and a 1 year high of $30.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.80.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $186.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.11 million. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 44.79% and a negative return on equity of 16.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts expect that SentinelOne will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Keenan Michael Conder sold 5,157 shares of SentinelOne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $140,528.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 462,240 shares in the company, valued at $12,596,040. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 7,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.25, for a total value of $200,069.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,884,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 370,855 shares of company stock worth $8,535,409 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of SentinelOne by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 141,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,884,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in SentinelOne by 19.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

